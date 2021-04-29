German climate change law violates rights, court rules
- Published
Germany's climate change laws are "insufficient" and violate fundamental freedoms by putting the burden of curbing CO2 emissions on the young, its highest court has ruled.
It said the law failed to give enough detail on cutting CO2 emissions after current targets end in 2030.
"The provisions irreversibly offload major emission reduction burdens onto periods after 2030," the court said.
The government will now have to revise the law by the end of the next year.
The decision comes a week after the EU unveiled ambitious new climate change targets.
Under the law, which was agreed between member states and the EU Parliament, the bloc will cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.
Like the EU legislation, Germany's domestic climate change law also provides for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030.
The 2019 law was agreed as part of Germany's response to the 2016 Paris climate deal, which aims to keep the global temperature rise well under 2C - and preferably to 1.5C - to prevent the worst effects of climate change.
But the German Constitutional Court said on Thursday that current measures "violate the freedoms of the complainants, some of whom are still very young" because they delay too much of the action needed to reach the Paris targets until after 2030.
"In order to achieve this, the reductions still required after 2030 will have to be achieved more urgently and at short notice," it said in a statement.
Should Germany use up most of its permitted CO2 emissions by this time, future generations could face a "serious loss of freedom".
"Virtually any freedom is potentially affected by these future emission reduction obligations, because almost all areas of human life are still associated with the emission of greenhouse gases and are therefore threatened by drastic restrictions after 2030," the court said.
Thursday's ruling partially upheld the complaints brought by climate change activists.
Other countries have also focused on climate change in recent days.
On Wednesday, Poland reached a draft agreement with trade unions to close all of its coal mines by 2049 and organise severance payments for the tens of thousands of workers affected.