Jonathan Dowdall: Ex-Sinn Féin councillor charged over murder
A former Dublin Sinn Féin councillor has been charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.
Jonathan Dowdall, 42, appeared before the non-jury Special Criminal Court charged over the incident which happened on 5 February 2016.
He was remanded in custody and is due before the court again on 14 June.
He is the fourth person to be charged in the past week in connection with the murder that escalated the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.
Jonathan Dowdall is being held at Wheatfield Prison while he awaits his trial.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports garda reports that Jonathan Dowdall spoke in court to confirm his identity before the charge of the murder of Mr Byrne was put to him.
He will appear in court on the same day as the three other men charged in connection with the case.
Jonathan Dowdall's father Patrick Dowdall, Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney are all charged with knowledge of a criminal organisation and participating or contributing to activities connected to the murder of Mr Byrne.
Patrick Dowdall and Paul Murphy have been remanded in custody while Jason Bonney has been granted bail.