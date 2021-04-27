Republic of Ireland approves rollout of further Covid-19 jabs
- Published
The Irish government has accepted new recommendations which will see the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations made available to people over 50.
The AstraZeneca jab is currently only available to over 60s in the country.
Recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) were accepted by the government on Tuesday.
It is hoped doses will be distributed as quickly as possible.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people under 50, if there is no option of another vaccine.
It has also been approved for use in hard-to-reach communities.
Dr Ray Walley, a member of the National Covid-19 GP Liaison Committee, said despite limits to the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the over 50s and restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Ireland remained on its vaccination target for the end of June.
Earlier this month, the United States, South Africa and European Union temporarily stopped the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson jab, after reports of rare blood clotting.
However, last week the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson jab outweigh the risks. The US has also since lifted its pause.