No sign of infection after test concert in Spain, researchers say
- Published
Researchers in Spain have found "no sign" of infection among people who took part in a large test concert last month.
Six people tested positive within 14 days of attending the gig in Barcelona, but the incidence was lower than that seen among the general population.
Around 5,000 music fans took part in the experiment after testing negative for Covid-19.
Revellers wore masks but did not have to socially distance.
Of the six people who tested positive, researchers concluded that four of them were infected elsewhere, not at the event itself.
Spanish authorities let the show, featuring band Love of Lesbian, go ahead as part of a research project.
📽 Ja ha acabat el concert dels Love of Lesbian al Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona, amb 5.000 persones— Catalunya Informació (@Catinformacio) March 27, 2021
👉 https://t.co/PhN8HE2RVO pic.twitter.com/MqBxoNPehw
It was one of the largest gatherings in Europe since the pandemic began.
A similar two-day experiment took place in the Netherlands in March with around 1,500 people.