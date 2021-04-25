Adrian Donohoe: Man released after arrest in Garda murder inquiry
A man who was arrested last week in connection with the murder of a Garda (Irish policeman) in 2013 has been released after six days in custody.
Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead eight years ago during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in County Louth.
The arrested man, who is in his 30s, was detained in Dundalk, County Louth, on the morning of Monday, 19 April.
He was released without charge on Sunday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"The investigation is ongoing," a garda statement said.
Det Garda Donohoe, who was 41, was married with two young children.
He was one of two detectives on late-night duty who were escorting a cash collection at the rural credit union when the robbery took place.
His killing is being treated as capital murder, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in the Republic of Ireland.