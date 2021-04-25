Killarney National Park: Major fire damages beauty spot
A major fire has damaged large parts of Killarney National Park in the Republic of Ireland.
It has affected "thousands of acres" of land in the County Kerry beauty spot, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
Fire crews deployed to tackle the blaze have been assisted by Gardaí (Irish police), the National Park and Wildlife Service and other agencies.
An Irish Air Corps helicopter was also deployed, helping to douse 50,000 litres of water on to the flames.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin retweeted footage of the fire and described the damage as "devastating".
"Thank you to all involved in the incredible concerted effort to control the blaze - park staff, Kerry Fire Service and council workers, Gardai, Civil Defence, Air Corps and many others," he added.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Malcolm Noonan, a junior government minister with responsibility for heritage.
Mr Noonan said the National Park and Wildlife Service "will be following up with authorities including the Kerry Fire Services to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the blaze once circumstances permit".
Killarney National Park extends to 26,000 acres and features native red deer and native oakwoods.
The park was designated as a biosphere reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1981.