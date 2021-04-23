French woman officer dead in knife attack on French police
A French police officer has been fatally stabbed in a knife attack at a police station in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris.
The 36-year-old attacker, who reportedly came to France from Tunisia several years ago, was shot and later died in hospital.
The stabbing took place in the entrance hall on Friday afternoon and no motive has yet been given for the attack.
The 49-year-old unarmed female officer was stabbed in the neck.
Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin were heading to the scene.