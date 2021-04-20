David Byrne murder: Arrest warrant issued for Gerry Hutch
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
The Irish authorities have secured a European arrest warrant for the leader of one of the criminal gangs involved in a long-running feud that has claimed at least 18 lives.
Gerry Hutch, 58, known as "The Monk", is wanted to stand trial for his alleged involvement in a gun attack at Dublin's Regency Airport Hotel in 2016.
It happened during a boxing weigh-in. David Byrne was murdered in the attack.
The intended target is believed to have been Daniel Kinahan.
His involvement in boxing has been widely criticised both inside and outside the sport.
The Hutch-Kinahan feud began when the nephew of Gerry Hutch fell out with the Kinahan gang, of which he was once a member, and was murdered in Spain in 2015.
Most of the victims of the feud have been associated with the Hutch gang, including family members.
Gerry Hutch is understood to have lived abroad in various European countries for a number of years.
If and when he is arrested, he can either consent to return to Ireland or challenge the extradition.
Before the feud began, Gerry Hutch had something of a Robin Hood reputation among some of the community in the north inner city Dublin area because of his involvement in a local boxing club.
Three days after Mr Byrne's murder, Eddie Hutch Sr, 59, was shot dead in his north Dublin flat in what looked like a revenge attack.