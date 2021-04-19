Randox: Healthcare group apologises to staff for 'speak English' memo
Healthcare group Randox has apologised for telling staff in an Irish speaking area of County Donegal to speak English at work.
The firm, which is based in County Antrim, said the memo was sent in error to staff at their Dungloe plant in the Gaeltacht (Irish speaking) area.
Randox received funding from the Irish government language body Údarás na Gaeltachta to build the plant in 2008.
The firm, which makes Covid-19 testing kits, said the memo had been withdrawn.
'Isolated and excluded'
It was sent to staff on 15 April from the human resources department.
"You must be mindful that work colleagues can feel isolated and excluded if you are speaking a different language around them," it said.
"English must be spoken at all times in the workplace, whether you are discussing work or having a casual conversation with a fellow staff member."
A spokesperson for the company said: "Randox have been engaged in west Donegal since 2008 and have invested significantly in both facilities and employment.
"Randox Teoranta remain fully engaged and committed to the community of An Clochán Liath and west Donegal in general.
"We work in close partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta and are fully committed to all aspects of the Irish language and culture in our workplace and in the wider community."