Adrian Donohoe: Man held over killing of Irish policeman
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Garda (Irish policeman) Adrian Donohoe in 2013.
Gardaí said the man in his 30s was arrested in Dundalk, County Louth, shortly before 8.30 local time on Monday, 19 April.
They said he was being held at Dundalk Garda station over the capital murder of the police officer.
Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in a robbery at Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk in January 2013.
The 41-year-old was one of two detectives on late-night escort duty on 25 January 2013 at the rural credit union.
He and his colleague Det Joseph Ryan were held at gunpoint by two of the raiders.
The gang stole €4,000 (£3,000) in cash before escaping.
In 2019, Garda Donohoe's family settled a legal action taken against the minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in the Republic of Ireland.
His widow and their son and daughter were awarded more than £1m.