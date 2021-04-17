Dublin: Woman in her 20s dies following Finglas assault
A woman in her 20s has died following an assault in Dublin.
It happened at Melville Drive, in Finglas, shortly after 14:00 local time on Saturday.
The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries and was taken to Connolly Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A man in his 20s has been arrested and Gardaí (Irish police) say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police appealed for information.