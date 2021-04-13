BBC News

Tipperary: Child dies after being hit by bus

A three-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a bus in Tipperary in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood the child was playing near her home at the Castle Heights estate in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, when the collision happened at about 16.00 local time on Tuesday.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene.

The scene has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or to anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

