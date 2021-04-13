Tipperary: Child dies after being hit by bus
A three-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a bus in Tipperary in the Republic of Ireland.
It is understood the child was playing near her home at the Castle Heights estate in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, when the collision happened at about 16.00 local time on Tuesday.
The child was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene.
The scene has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.
Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or to anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.