Is Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? And other questions
By Paul Kirby
BBC News
- Published
Are Russian forces getting ready for war in Ukraine? That is certainly the fear among Western leaders and Ukraine itself.
And it was only seven years ago that Russia seized part of Ukraine and backed separatists who started a conflict in large areas of the east.
Russia says it has no such plans, so what is going on?
Where is Ukraine?
Ukraine shares borders with both the EU and Russia, but as a former Soviet republic, it has deep social and cultural ties with Russia and Russian is widely spoken there.
Russia has long resisted Ukraine's move towards European institutions, and its key demand is that it never joins Nato or has Nato infrastructure on its soil.
When Ukrainians deposed their pro-Russian president in 2014, Russia seized and then annexed the southern Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists captured large swathes of Ukraine's eastern territories known as the Donbas.
Is there a real threat of invasion?
That conflict in the east continues to this day. Ukraine says Russia has sent tanks, artillery and snipers to the front in rebel-held areas. But it is the reported 90,000-plus Russian forces within reach of the Ukrainian border that are of most concern.
There is no sense of an imminent threat or even that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has decided on invasion. The Kremlin spokesman has urged everyone to keep a "cool head". But Western intelligence services as well as Ukraine's think it could happen some time in early 2022.
"The most likely time to reach readiness for escalation will be the end of January," says Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
US intelligence says as many as 175,000 Russian troops could become involved as early as January and CIA Director William Burns believes President Putin "is putting the Russian military, the Russian security services in a place where they could act in a pretty sweeping way".
We've been here before, in April this year, but that time Russia shrugged off smaller-scale troop movements as exercises and then pulled back. Ahead of a video call between Mr Putin and US President Joe Biden on 7 December, five Western leaders appealed to Moscow to "de-escalate tensions".
What does Russia say?
Russia reacted initially to satellite photos showing troop build-ups in Crimea and not far from eastern Ukraine as alarmist. But by early December, a presidential aide insisted that "we have the right to move troops on our territory", denying it amounted to an escalation.
On the contrary, Moscow accused Ukraine of building up half its army - some 125,000 people - in the east and alleged that Kyiv was planning to attack areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Ukraine says that is nothing short of "propaganda nonsense" to cover up for Russia's own plans.
Russia's claim could become a justification for military action.
Vladimir Dzhabarov, number two on Russia's Federation Council's international affairs committee, said in early December that half a million Ukrainians in the rebel-held areas now had Russian passports. If rebel leaders appealed for Russian help, "of course, we cannot abandon our compatriots", he said.
What does Russia want?
President Putin has warned the West not to cross Russia's "red lines" on Ukraine.
So what are those red lines?
One of them is stopping Nato's expansion any further to the east, and deploying weapons in neighbouring countries that could threaten Russia. There is particular hostility to Ukraine's deployment of Turkish drones against Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine and Western military exercises in the Black Sea.
Speaking at the end of November, Mr Putin hoped "common sense and responsibility for their own countries and the global community will eventually prevail".
Back in July 2021, the Russian leader published a lengthy account on the Kremlin website, detailing the two nations' history together and labelling Ukraine's current leaders as running an "anti-Russian project". To those who sought to turn Ukraine against Russia, "this way they will destroy their own country", he said.
Russia is also frustrated that the 2015 Minsk peace deal aimed at halting the Ukraine conflict is far from being fulfilled. There are still no arrangements for independently monitored elections in the separatist regions. Russia denies complaints from Ukraine and the West that it is part of the lingering conflict.
How is Nato helping Ukraine?
Nato's Western military alliance is defensive and its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has made clear that any military support is purely along those lines.
The UK is set to help Ukraine build two naval bases, at Ochakiv on the Black Sea and at Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov. US anti-tank Javelin missiles have also been sent to Ukraine and two US Coast Guard patrol boats have been given to the navy.
"It is up to Ukraine and 30 allies to decide when Ukraine is ready to join the alliance," Mr Stoltenberg has said. Russia has "no veto, no right to interfere in that process".
How far will the West go for Ukraine?
The US has made clear it is committed to helping Ukraine defend its "sovereign territory", but President Biden has indicated military action is not on the table.
So even if the US refuses to recognise Russia's "red lines" on Ukraine joining Nato or anything else, in practice that may just be hypothetical.
The biggest tool in the West's armoury appears to be sanctions. President Biden has spoken of "very real costs" if Russia takes military action and US officials are talking about strong economic measures and supporting the Ukrainian military.
UK Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford has also said that British officials are considering an extension of defensive support.
As for economic measures, the biggest tool could be threatening to disconnect Russia's banking system from the international Swift payment system. That has always been seen very much as a last resort. Another key threat is to prevent the opening of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany, and approval for that is currently being decided by Germany's energy regulator.
There could also be measures targeting the Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund or restrictions on banks converting roubles into foreign currency.