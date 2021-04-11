Covid-19: Son of dying man to be released from hotel quarantine
- Published
An Irish man who flew home from Israel to be with his dying father is to be released from quarantine after launching a legal challenge, it is understood.
Derek Jennings, 47, had been in mandatory quarantine after flying into Ireland on Friday.
His father, who was diagnosed with cancer, is in intensive care.
On Sunday, the High Court in Dublin heard his father was in a critical condition and may die at any stage.
The Republic of Ireland introduced hotel quarantine last month to restrict international travel.
Currently people travelling from more than 30 countries must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own cost.
The court directed that there should be an inquiry into Mr Jennings' mandatory quarantine, RTÉ reports.
'Disproportionate and unlawful'
However, it is understood he will be released after the state received further documentation from his lawyers.
It is understood that a healthcare worker who challenged her mandatory quarantine after arriving from Israel will also be released today.
Inbar Aviezar's case was due back at the High Court on Monday. Her lawyers had argued her detention was disproportionate and unlawful.
Earlier, the High Court was told that Mr Jennings' travel to Israel was certified as necessary by his employer and that he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while in Israel.
He has also received a series of negative tests for Covid-19, including a negative result this morning.
Mr Jennings' father was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and the court was told it was feared at that stage he had only months to live.
He collapsed last Wednesday and has since been in intensive care.
The court heard that Mr Jennings had appealed against his quarantine twice before, the second time after the Irish government removed Israel from the list of states from which travellers must enter quarantine. Both appeals were denied.
His lawyers argued that there are compelling humanitarian considerations in the case and that the court should direct an inquiry into the legality of his continued enforced quarantine at a hotel near Dublin Airport.