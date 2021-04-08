Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 cases found in Ireland hotel quarantine
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
The Irish health authorities have said that 10 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among the 419 people in mandatory hotel quarantine.
The Republic of Ireland introduced the measure last month to restrict international travel.
The figures were released at a briefing by the health service executive.
Guests must undergo testing on the first and 10th days of their 14-day quarantine.
Currently people travelling from over 30 countries including those from South America and sub-Saharan Africa where rates of the virus are high must undergo mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own cost.
That list is expected to increase in the coming days to include more European Union states.
The briefing also heard that over a million vaccines have now been administered in the Republic.
The Irish government hopes to ramp up its vaccination programme this month and in May and June.
The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Mícheál Martin has estimated that the Republic is about a month behind Northern Ireland in terms of vaccinations.
He has said he expects about 80% of adults to have their first jab by the end of June and about 55% to have their second.