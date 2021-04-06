Ian Marshall: Sinn Féin to support unionist in Irish senate election
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Sinn Féin will support independent unionist Ian Marshall in the upcoming Seanad (Irish Senate) by-elections.
Mr Marshall was the first unionist elected to the republic's upper chamber in 2018 after he was nominated by then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
However, the former Ulster Farmers' Union president, from County Armagh, failed to retain his seat last April.
The two Seanad seats will be decided by TDs and Senators in a secret ballot later this month.
The vacancies arose following the resignations of Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion and Fine Gael's Michael D'Arcy last year.
'Unionist perspectives'
Sinn Féin said it was supporting Mr Marshall as it believes it is important that Northern Ireland has voices in the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) and that unionist perspectives are included.
It also previously supported his candidacy in 2018 when he first stood for election.
Another former Senator, businessman Billy Lawless, will also get Sinn Féin's backing, as it will not run any of its own candidates.
Under an election pact between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, both parties will back former Fianna Fáil Senator Gerry Horkan in the Industrial and Commercial panel and former Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne in the Agricultural Panel.