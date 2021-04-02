Dutch PM Rutte narrowly survives no-confidence vote
Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has narrowly survived a vote of no confidence over his conduct during talks to form a governing coalition.
But he remains under pressure after parliament adopted a formal motion of disapproval which noted he had not "spoken the truth" during the talks.
Mr Rutte is accused of lying about moves to sideline a troublesome MP.
"Parliament has given me a serious message and I will try my very best to win back confidence," Mr Rutte said.
The 54-year-old has been in office for more than a decade and has been dubbed "Teflon Mark" for his ability to survive scandals.
His centre-right VVD party won the most seats in parliamentary elections just two weeks ago, and he was in talks to form a new coalition government.
The scandal centres around the MP Pieter Omtzigt, whose Christian Democratic Appeal party formed part of the previous coalition.
Mr Omtzigt, a frequent critic of Mr Rutte, had helped expose a child welfare fraud scandal that led to the government resigning in January and the subsequent elections.
His name appeared, alongside the words "position elsewhere", in a document from the coalition talks that was photographed being carried by one of the chief negotiators as she rushed out of parliament having tested positive for Covid-19.
Amid speculation that Mr Rutte planned to sideline the popular MP, the prime minister initially denied discussing the issue.
However on Thursday he admitted that he had "remembered that wrong" saying only that he had been reminded of the conversation after receiving a phone call earlier in the day, and insisting: "I did not lie".
The vote followed more than 12 hours of debate during which Mr Rutte's credibility and integrity were questioned by his fellow MPs.
The BBC's Anna Holligan in The Hague says that although Mr Rutte has managed to cling on to his job, he has been wounded by the vote.
The damage to his premiership will have an impact on the shape and direction of the new coalition government, she notes.
Sigrid Kaag, the leader of one of his coalition partners, D66 party, said she was unsure about joining a new government with Mr Rutte. "How will you regain confidence?" she asked of him.