Irish pubs could become work hubs in post-pandemic plan
Irish pubs could be turned into remote working hubs under a post-pandemic plan to give rural villages a new lease on life.
The Irish government scheme is part of a five year rural development policy, released on Monday, RTÉ has reported.
Under the plan, a fifth of public servants would shift to remote or home working by the end of the year.
The government says it is an invitation to remote workers to live in rural Ireland.
It will also introduce legislation this year to give employees the right to request to work remotely.
The Irish government's "Our Rural Future" strategy proposes a national network of 400 remote working hubs, including ones specifically for the public sector.
It is the first European country to come up with such a plan.
Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys said it was "the most ambitious and transformational policy for rural Ireland in decades".
"As we emerge from Covid-19, the new policy is about maximising a recovery for all parts of the country and giving a better quality of life to people who live and work in rural areas."
The report commits to "explore the potential to develop a pilot scheme to support the use of rural pubs as community spaces and hubs for local services".
The minister likened it to the UK's "the hub in the pub" concept.
"We are teasing out how, maybe, pubs can be used for different purposes during the day," she said.
"It could be working spaces. It could be community spaces. It could be many different things and we can look at having high-speed broadband there. We have yet to explore it," she said.
Broadband concern
Cork South West TD Michael Collins said such a plan would need high-speed, reliable broadband - which his constituents did not always have, RTÉ reported.
As part of the new strategy, the government has proposed investing up to €2.7 billion in the roll-out of the national broadband plan.
"There are huge issues. Many people have come back from the cities to work in rural communities and the broadband is shocking.
"I have hundreds and hundreds of people in west Cork pulling their hair out of their heads because they can't get broadband in their homes."
Northern Ireland's civil service is currently developing an "enduring" remote working policy with trade unions.
Last month the Department of Finance announced 10 regional hubs for public sector workers.