Covid passports: What are different countries planning?
- Published
At a virtual summit on Thursday, EU leaders will look at how digital certificates - called the Green Digital Certificate - might work to enable travel across Europe in time for summer.
The aim is to enable anyone who has been vaccinated against Covid-19, or who has tested negative, or recently recovered from the virus to travel within the EU.
But some individual countries, such as Denmark and Estonia, have already outlined plans for so-called vaccine certificates. And outside of the EU, Israel has a working system in place.
It's already working in Israel - how so?
One country where a working passport or certificate system is already up and running is Israel.
Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, with more than half the population having already received two doses, and last month it was able to begin easing a nationwide lockdown.
To access some of the country's facilities - like hotels, gyms or theatres - people have to show their pass. It is available as a paper certificate or in an app, which links users to their health ministry data.
The app opens the possibility of being used for international travel, and Israel has struck deals with Greece and Cyprus to allow its citizens with vaccination passports to travel to those two countries.
Within weeks of the WHO confirming that the coronavirus was a global pandemic, dozens of companies were rushing to announce plans to offer digital health certificates or later, vaccine passports. But many seemed ignorant of the huge regulatory, ethical and technical challenges involved.
For any such certificate or passport to work, it is going to need two things - access to a country's official records of vaccinations and a secure method of identifying an individual and linking them to their health record. And if such a digital certificate is to be accepted by the border force of another country, it will probably have to adhere to common standards set by organisations such as the WHO or the EU.
There are also all sorts of privacy and human rights issues - how confident will users be that their extremely sensitive health data will be stored securely and not put to other uses by an app developer or their government? And will the very existence of vaccine passports mean those who choose not to have one will have their freedom curtailed?
This may be a particularly hard sell in the UK where, unlike in many countries, there's long been opposition to the idea of carrying a national identity card.
What is Denmark doing?
Denmark has outlined its plans for how to use the corona pass domestically - known as Coronapas - as a key part of easing restrictions from Easter. It could also be used as a tool for international travel.
Most restrictions are expected to be dropped in full by 21 May, once all the high-risk groups and over 50s are fully vaccinated.
Under the plans, the public will have to show proof of vaccination, proof of earlier infection, or a recent negative test to access services such as hairdressers, restaurants and cinemas, as restrictions ease over the next few weeks.
Danes already have a secure digital pass called NemID to access a number of online platforms, including a digital health one, which lists an individual's health records and test results. From the end of March, this will be used as a simple corona pass.
Sweden is reported to be considering similar plans.
What is the plan in Estonia?
Estonia - one of the world's most advanced digital societies - is planning to start issuing digital vaccination certificates only in April to begin with.
Kalle Killar, undersecretary for e-health and innovation at the social affairs ministry, said the digital certificates would help people both for travelling and in everyday life.
It will take the form of a QR code which will be sent from a health portal which can be printed or displayed on a smartphone, and will show vaccination data.
"Launching our national solution early gives us the possibility to address potential obstacles in the use of the certificate. In addition, with our solution already working, we are ready to join with the EU green certificate from day one, once the agreement is in place," Mr Killar said on Thursday.
What is the UK planning to do?
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs pub goers could be asked to provide a vaccine certificate, saying it "may be up to individual publicans".
A review is looking into whether people should have to prove they have been vaccinated, as lockdown measures ease.
A government source told the BBC that the option of allowing people to show a negative test was also being looked at.
Half of all adults in the UK have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with nearly 27 million vaccinated.