French drugs haul 'was strawberry Haribo'
- Published
This week police in Paris announced the results of a "fruitful investigation" - a raid netting more than €1m ($1.2m; £860,000) in MDMA and ecstasy.
But it has turned out to be fruitful in a different way.
Sources close to the investigation now say the pink powder was in fact ground up sweets.
Or more specifically, "crushed Tagada strawberry" made by Haribo, AFP report, one of the most popular brands in France.
A suspect faces prosecution as police also found stolen mobile phones, as well as a machine used to manufacture ecstasy tablets, Le Parisien reports.
But it is not clear why the original haul was reported to be illegal drugs, nor why seemingly large amounts of an innocuous sweet had been ground into powder.
Drug seizures can be misidentified - last year was was initially claimed as Thailand's largest ketamine bust was found to be a type of cleaning agent.