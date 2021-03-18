Covid: Paris lockdown as France fears 'third wave'
- Published
Related Topics
The French capital Paris is set to go into a month-long Covid lockdown as the country fears a third wave.
Another 15 regions in the country will also be placed under the same measures from Saturday.
These measures will not be as strict as the previous lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex said, with people allowed to exercise outdoors.
France has recorded 35,000 new cases within the past 24 hours.
Mr Castex said a "third wave" of infections in the country was looking increasingly likely.