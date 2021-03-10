Covid-19: Republic of Ireland to get 46,500 extra vaccines in March
The Republic of Ireland is to receive an extra 46,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before the end of March.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said on Twitter that when the vaccines arrive, they will be administered quickly.
The European Commission said the doses will help tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Republic of Ireland had hit a milestone of 500,000 vaccines administered.
That figure includes both first and second doses.
The European Commission also said the extra doses will be distributed on a pro rata basis.
Micheál Martin said on Twitter that he received confirmation of the extra doses on Wednesday morning.
Pleased this morning to have confirmation from Commission President @vonderleyen that Ireland will secure an additional 46,500 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines before the end of March. When they get here, they will be administered quickly. Efforts ongoing to increase production.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 10, 2021
President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: "To tackle aggressive variants of the virus and to improve the situation in hotspots, quick and decisive action is necessary.
"I'm happy to announce today an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer, who will offer to member states to make available a total of four million doses of vaccines before the end of March which will be supplied in addition to the planned dose deliveries.
"This will help member states in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control.
"Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people. These are key for the functioning of health systems and the single market."
On Tuesday, the Department of Health said it had been notified of 30 additional coronavirus-linked deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
This brings the country's death toll to 4,452. A further 311 new cases were reported.
The European Commission also said that the increase of dose deliveries in March is because of a successful expansion of manufacturing capacities in Europe which was completed by mid-February.