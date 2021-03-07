French MP and billionaire Dassault dies in helicopter crash
French MP and billionaire Olivier Dassault has died in a helicopter crash in north-western France.
No details have been given of the accident which occurred in the region of Calvados.
In his tribute, President Emanuel Macron said Dassault, 69, loved France and his death would be "a great loss".
Dassault was the son of the founder of the aerospace and software conglomerate Dassault Groupe. He was elected to the National Assembly in 2002.
The MP, from the centre-right Republicans, was considered the 361st richest man in the world - worth an estimated €6.3bn ($7.3bn; £5.2bn) according to Forbes.