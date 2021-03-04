Brexit: EU negotiating 'with partner it can't trust', says Coveney
Ireland's foreign minister has said the EU is "negotiating with a partner it simply can't trust" in post-Brexit talks.
On Wednesday, the UK said it would unilaterally extend grace periods for Irish Sea border checks, a move the EU said was a breach of international law.
Simon Coveney told RTÉ he preferred "engagement", but the UK government was driving the EU towards legal action.
The grace periods mean procedures and checks are not yet fully applied.
Northern Ireland has remained a part of the EU's single market for goods so products arriving from GB undergo EU import procedures.
The first of these periods will expire at the end of March, but the UK has said it will be extended until October.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, Mr Coveney said progress was being made on the Northern Ireland Protocol and the timing of the UK's move could not be worse.
"That is why the EU is now looking at legal options and legal action which means a much more formalised and rigid negotiation process as opposed to a process of partnership where you try to solve the problems together," he said.
Mr Coveney's party leader Leo Varadkar, who is Ireland's tánaiste (deputy prime minister), told Virgin Media's Ireland AM programme that the UK's actions were "not the way a friend should behave" and "not the way a respectable, honourable country should behave".
On Wednesday, European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said the move amounted to "a violation of the relevant substantive provisions" of the NI Protocol.
He said the EU would respond in accordance with the "legal means" established by the protocol and the wider Brexit deal.
Following a call on Wednesday evening between Mr Šefčovič and Lord Frost, the Cabinet Office minister with responsibility for EU relations, a UK government spokesperson said "official-level notification" of the move was made to the commission earlier this week.
The spokesperson said Lord Frost underlined the extension was needed for "operational reasons" and such measures were "well precedented in other international trade arrangements, and that they were entirely consistent with our intention to discharge our obligations under the Protocol in good faith".
The government said further guidance will be provided later this week on a grace period for parcel movements from GB to NI.
It is due to to end on 1 April, meaning all parcels would need customs declarations.