Louth crash: Man dies after car collides with lorry
- Published
A man in his 40s has died after a car crash in County Louth, in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) say the man's car collided with a lorry at about 14:15 local time on Tuesday on the R173, between Loughanmore and Jenkinstown.
He was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, in Drogheda, where he died a short time later.
The R173 has been closed between Dundalk and Carlingford and diversions are in place.
Police have appealed for information.