Drugs worth more than €1m seized at Dublin Port

Published
image copyrightAn Garda Síochána
image captionOfficers were assisted by detector dog James (pictured)

Drugs worth more than €1m have been seized at Dublin Port.

During a routine operation, Irish Revenue officers seized 55kg of herbal cannabis and 2kg of cannabis infused "jelly sweets", with an estimated combined value of €1.2m (£1.4m).

Police say the drugs were discovered concealed in suitcases stored in the driver's cab of a commercial vehicle, which had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.

An Irish man has been arrested.

Gardaí (Irish police) and revenue officers were assisted by detector dog James and Revenue's mobile X-ray scanner.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

