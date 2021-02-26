Drugs worth more than €1m seized at Dublin Port
Drugs worth more than €1m have been seized at Dublin Port.
During a routine operation, Irish Revenue officers seized 55kg of herbal cannabis and 2kg of cannabis infused "jelly sweets", with an estimated combined value of €1.2m (£1.4m).
Police say the drugs were discovered concealed in suitcases stored in the driver's cab of a commercial vehicle, which had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.
An Irish man has been arrested.
Gardaí (Irish police) and revenue officers were assisted by detector dog James and Revenue's mobile X-ray scanner.
Police say investigations are ongoing.