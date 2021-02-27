Cork farm deaths: Police 'not looking for anyone else'
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) have said they are not looking for anyone else in their investigation into the deaths of three brothers in County Cork.
The brothers have been named locally as Johnny Hennessy, 59, Paddy Hennessy, 60, and Willie Hennessy, 66.
Armed gardaí responded to an incident at a farm at Curragorm near Mitchelstown late on Thursday night.
Family members discovered the body of Paddy in the yard of the family farm just before midnight.
RTÉ reports that gardaí found his brother, Willie, in a shed during a search a short time later.
Johnny's body was found in the River Funshion.
Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place over the weekend at Cork University Hospital.
Supt Liam Geraghty has appealed for information.
He said that he could not identify to media any particular weapon that have been used in the incidents.
"We'll have to wait for post-mortem results to fully identify the nature of any injuries but at this moment we don't anticipate that there was any firearm involved," he said.