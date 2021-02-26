Cork farm murders: Investigation after brothers' bodies found
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) in County Cork have started a double murder investigation after the discovery of the bodies of two men at a farm.
The elderly brothers were found dead near Mitchelstown in the north of the county in the early hours of Friday.
A member of their family called the emergency services after being unable to contact them.
Gardaí have appealed to the public to contact them if they see a red Toyota van registered 03-WW-1556.
The public is being asked not to approach the van or the driver.
The scene has been sealed off for a forensic examination and the state pathologist is expected to visit it on Friday.