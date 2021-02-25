Nergal: Polish metal singer accused of blasphemy appeals for legal funds
A heavy metal singer in trouble with Polish authorities over a photo of him stepping on an image of the Virgin Mary has launched a legal defence fund.
Adam Darski, known as Nergal, is appealing against a conviction of offending religious sentiment under Poland's blasphemy laws.
He is appealing for donations in a crowdfunding campaign for Polish artists accused of blasphemy.
Poland has one of the world's highest numbers of blasphemy and insult laws.
"For over a decade I have been persecuted and prosecuted at the hands of the Polish legal system. The time for capitulation is over," Nergal, who fronts the band Behemoth, wrote on Twitter.
On his fundraising page, the singer accuses Polish politicians of trying to destroy his career and using blasphemy charges to "censor anyone who does not conform to the archaic religious laws of our country".
Artists are being "dragged into court rooms" at significant costs, he says, adding that donations will help them "fight back". The campaign, launched five days ago, has raised $17,000 (£11,974) so far.
His most recent conviction, in February, is over a picture he posted on Facebook in September 2019 of him stepping on an image of the Virgin Mary.
A judge in the capital, Warsaw, ordered Nergal to pay a fine of €3,340 (£2,800), but the singer is appealing against the conviction meaning the case will proceed to a full trial, according to Polish media.
He faces a potential prison sentence of two years.
His conviction came after conservative legal group Ordo Iuris and an organisation called the Patriotic Society said that Nergal had offended four people, according to state broadcaster TVP Info.
An expert in religious studies told prosecutors that "treading with a shoe on the image of the Mother of God is an offence against religious feelings", said the spokeswoman for Warsaw district prosecutor's office, Aleksandra Skrzyniarz.
Such cases in Poland are not uncommon. You only have to look at Adam Darski himself. The singer has faced multiple previous lawsuits over the past 13 years for allegedly offending religious feelings by ripping up a Bible and setting fire to crosses on stage or writing a song praising the murderers of Bishop Adalbert, the patron saint of Poland.
There's another ongoing high-profile trial of three activists accused of the same offence for allegedly putting up posters and stickers depicting the "Black Madonna", an icon venerated by Polish Catholics, with a halo of LGBT rainbow colours. A verdict is expected on Tuesday.
Poland has many different insult laws, covering not just religion, but also public officials and state symbols. According to a 2017 OSCE report looking at insult and defamation laws among 57 countries, Poland had the joint highest with nine, and all carried potential prison terms. In Poland it's possible to be imprisoned for insulting not only the Polish flag, but also those of foreign countries.