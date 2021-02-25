Bauer Media: Cool FM owner to buy Dublin radio stations
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
A German company which owns Cool FM and Downtown Radio is buying a group of radio stations in the Republic of Ireland.
Bauer Media is taking over Communicorp whose stations include Today FM and Newstalk.
Communicorp is controlled by Denis O'Brien and the deal will end his role as a media owner in Ireland.
In 2019, the newspaper firm INM, in which he was the major shareholder, was bought by Belgian firm Mediahuis.
Bauer is one of Europe's largest radio businesses with stations in seven countries.
Its UK operations include Kiss and Absolute Radio.
The Irish business it is buying consists of the two national stations Today FM and Newstalk, alongside local stations Spin 1038 and 98FM in Dublin, and Spin Southwest in Limerick, as well the digital sport station Off The Ball.
Paul Keenan, President of Bauer Media Audio said the stations were "well positioned to capitalise on the future development potential of the wider world of audio".