Georgia PM Giorgi Gakharia quits over plan to arrest opposition leader
- Published
The prime minister of Georgia has resigned over plans to arrest a key opposition figure, which he argued could cause a "political escalation".
Giorgi Gakharia said a court decision to place opposition leader Nika Melia in pre-trial detention posed "a risk to the health and lives of our citizens".
Mr Melia has been accused of organising mass violence during anti-government protests in 2019.
He denies the charges but faces a nine-year sentence if convicted.
The country's Interior Ministry said in a tweet that Mr Melia's arrest had been "temporarily postponed" after the prime minister announced he was stepping down on Thursday morning.
Why were there plans to arrest Nika Melia?
Earlier this week, a court in the capital Tbilisi ordered that the opposition leader should be arrested for failing to pay an increased bail fee.
Mr Melia, who leads the United National Movement, told AFP news agency that the charges were "part of ongoing repressions against the opposition".
Georgia has been gripped by a political crisis over the results of parliamentary elections in October last year, with protesters and the opposition accusing the ruling party of rigging the poll and intimidating voters.
The case against Mr Melia dates back to 2019, when thousands of protesters attempted to storm Georgia's parliament after a Russian MP took the Speaker's seat and gave a speech in Russian.
Riot police prevented them from entering the building, but hundreds of people were injured.
The incident reignited anger over Moscow's presence in Georgia, almost a decade after a war over the breakaway region of South Ossetia