Dutch Jews died in 'secret Nazi gas chamber' in 1941

De Lang has detailed in a new book who the men were and what happened to them after they were taken to Camp Schoorl, a prison camp in the Dutch dunes: 388 were sent to the Nazi concentration camp at Buchenwald in Germany. "We always thought the first deportation train departed in July 1942, [but] these razzia men were already deported on 27 February 1941, so that's much earlier," she told the BBC.