In pictures: Greece's Acropolis blanketed in snow
- Published
Unusually heavy snowfall in parts of Greece has blanketed ancient monuments, disrupted transport and halted some coronavirus vaccinations.
Temperatures as low as -19C (-2.2F) have been recorded in the north-western city of Florina.
At least three deaths have been blamed on the freezing conditions and extra supplies have been sent to refugee camps hit by low temperatures.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged people to stay at home.
"Our big concern is the electricity grid," the prime minister said after an emergency cabinet meeting. "We need patience to resolve this problem which is truly exceptional."
Police said there had been almost 250 calls for help from people trapped in cars and homes, according to Reuters.
Covid-19 vaccinations were postponed in the capital, Athens, where roads were closed and public transport disrupted by the storm.
Ferry travel has also been interrupted by the wintery weather conditions and high winds.
Some people appeared to enjoy the unusual weather in central Athens with Norway's ambassador to Greece sharing a video of himself using alternative transport.
Challenge accepted! Skiing ⛷ down Filothei hill #AthensSnowCapitol #NorwegianFun 🇳🇴🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/HHiunx7DwJ— Frode Overland Andersen (@norwayingreece) February 16, 2021
The cold weather arrived at the weekend but conditions are expected to become warmer over the week ahead.
All images copyright.