Coronavirus: Vaccination centre in every county
The Republic of Ireland is setting up 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres, with at least one in each county.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there would be five vaccination centres in Cork, four in Dublin and two each in Kerry, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow.
So far, 6,000 vaccinators have been trained.
Up to 12 February, 175,238 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered.
A total of 89,999 second doses have also been given.
It means 1.8% of the Republic of Ireland's population has been vaccinated so far.
'Ready and waiting'
Mr Donnelly said the country was still in the early stage of the rollout.
He said Monday marked the start of vaccinations moving to the general population with those aged over 85 up first.
"People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county," the health minister said.
"We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme.
"In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the government priority list."
Vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs.
Now many people will be offered their vaccination in one of the 37 centres after registering online.