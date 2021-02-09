Two Holocaust historians face Polish court verdict
A Polish court is due to rule in the case of two Holocaust historians sued for allegedly libelling a village mayor over his wartime role.
It is a controversial case - the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, Yad Vashem, calls it "a serious attack on free and open research".
Professors Barbara Engelking and Jan Grabowski are being sued under a 2018 law which makes it an offence to link the Polish nation to Nazi crimes.
Six million Jews died in the Holocaust.
Poles constitute the largest national group honoured by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations, for having helped save Jews from Nazi Germany's anti-Semitic extermination campaign. It honours 7,112 Poles, estimating that they saved about 35,000 Jews.
Despite the heroism of some Poles who helped Jews, Yad Vashem says historical research shows that such help "was relatively rare, and attacks against and even the murder of Jews were widespread phenomena".
About three million Polish Jews - 90% of the pre-war community - died in the Holocaust. More than five million Polish citizens in total died in the war.
The 80-year-old niece of a wartime Polish mayor, the late Edward Malinowski, is suing the two Polish professors over an accusation in their book Night Without End that he betrayed 22 fugitive Jews to the Nazis.
The niece, Filomena Leszczynska, is backed by an organisation called the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which aims to defend "Poland's good name".
The ADL is close to the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS), which champions traditional Polish Catholic values.
ADL head Maciej Swirski, quoted by the AFP news agency, said the two historians had made mistakes harmful "to all Poles".
He criticised "attempts at establishing an academic consensus on Polish co-responsibility for the Holocaust".
Prof Engelking has condemned the lawsuit as "very dangerous for freedom of speech".
Poland's chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, told the BBC the lawsuit was an attempt at "intimidation" of researchers.
The niece is demanding 100,000 zloty (£19,600; $27,000) in damages and a formal apology in the media.