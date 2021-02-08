Covid: Confusion in Irish border village over new Covid rules
Fines for unnecessary cross-border travel are "confusing" for NI residents living along the Irish border, a Donegal petrol station manager has said.
Ruairi O'Doherty runs McErlean Fuels in Killea, County Donegal.
Most of the village is in the Republic of Ireland but parts are in Northern Ireland.
He said some residents now "don't know if they're breaking the law or not".
"People are phoning us asking, 'Can we cross the border'?" Mr O'Doherty told BBC News NI.
Garda (Irish police) may now fine NI residents €100 (£88) for crossing the border without "a reasonable excuse".
The new measures apply to anyone who is "not ordinarily resident" in the Republic of Ireland.
The unprecedented step taken by the Irish government, which came into force on Monday, is an attempt to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
A number of Garda checkpoints were operational along border areas from 07:00 local time on Monday.
'Milk or bread'
"We're finding a lack of clarity, people aren't sure what they are permitted to do, and what they are not," Mr O'Doherty said.
"We're a village that straddles both sides of the border, we are the local shop for both sides of the border in the village.
"It has caused a bit of panic and a bit of fear with people wondering if they can even cross the border for simple things like milk or bread."
Mr O'Doherty said their business, which relies heavily on cross-border trade, has seen a drastic downturn recently in people coming from Northern Ireland.
That trade would usually make up about 80% of their overall income, he explained.
"If we haven't got that trade then it will be a struggle to provide the service that we do."
Mr O'Doherty said fines could potentially affect a lot of businesses along the Irish border - simply because of their location.
"We see ourselves as the one community, but there is a border there and we don't know if we will be able to cross it as freely as we had been," he added.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said it continued to implement static and roving checkpoints to check on compliance with travel restrictions nationwide.
"There is no requirement within the regulations to establish checkpoints within any geographical distance of the border, ie 5km," a spokesman added.
"An Garda Síochána will adopt the approach of the Four Es which will see Gardaí engage, explain, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce."