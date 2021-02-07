Cork: Man charged with murder of woman in burning car
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in County Cork on Thursday.
The body of 72-year-old Mary O'Keefe was recovered from a burnt-out car near the village of Doneraile in the north of the county.
A 62-year-old man from County Limerick was charged on Sunday.
Michael Leonard, with an address at Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, appeared before a special sitting of the district court in Fermoy.
Gardaí (Irish police) said a post-mortem examination has been carried out on the body, but the results have not been released for operational reasons.
The court heard evidence of Mr Leonard's arrest and charge at Fermoy Garda Station on Saturday night. When cautioned, Mr Leonard made no reply.
Insp Tony O'Sullivan said the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was for trial on indictment.
He applied for Mr Leonard to be remanded in custody to appear again via videolink before the district court in Cork City on Friday.
The judge also directed that he receive appropriate medical treatment, including a psychiatric assessment, before remanding him in custody.