Coronavirus: NI residents face fines for crossing border
People who live in Northern Ireland will face fines from Monday onwards if they are caught crossing the Irish border without "a reasonable excuse".
The unprecedented step has been taken by the Irish government in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Anyone engaged in cross-border travel in breach of Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions will be fined €100 (£88).
Gardaí (Irish police) have said the new rules will be enforced from 07:00 local time on Monday 8 February.
Northern Ireland residents who have to cross the border for essential work or essential purposes, such as seeking medical treatment, will be exempt from fines.
Public health guidance in NI says people "should not travel in or out of Northern Ireland except where it is essential to do so".
If you are arriving into NI from within the Common Travel Area, you must self-isolate upon arrival for 10 days.
If you are arriving into NI from within the Common Travel Area, you must self-isolate upon arrival for 10 days.
Find out more: https://t.co/bLVqFlShnY@niexecutive @healthdpt pic.twitter.com/vt59bWwTTI
The new rules are the latest in a series of decisions aimed at reducing travel to and within the Republic of Ireland, but it is the first time that people from Northern Ireland will face financial penalties for non-essential cross-border travel.
The Republic of Ireland is currently enforcing the state's highest level of lockdown, known as "level five" in the Irish government's five-stage plan for managing Covid-19.
Level five measures include a strict travel ban which means residents in the Republic of Ireland are temporarily prohibited from going more than 5km (3 miles) away from their home.
There are exceptions to the 5km limit for people who have to travel further for essential work; medical reasons; caring responsibilities; and other essential purposes such as shopping for necessities like food.
'Not ordinarily resident in the state'
Until now, Ireland's travel restrictions did not apply to people living in Northern Ireland, although Garda checkpoints a short distance from the border during earlier lockdowns did cause some tailbacks for cross-border traffic.
The new cross-border fines follow recent amendments to the Irish government's Covid-19 health legislation.
The health regulations now state that "any other person who is not ordinarily resident in the state shall not travel within a relevant geographical location without reasonable excuse".
In a statement, Gardaí warned that every adult found to be in breach of the regulations on unnecessary cross-border travel could face penalties from Monday.
They said if they stop a car with a driver and two adults who should not be crossing the border, all three will receive a €100 fine. Cyclists and pedestrians will also be liable for fines.
Gardaí also warned: "Travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad is not an essential journey."
Any adult who is detected travelling to an Irish airport or port for a non-essential trip or holiday abroad currently faces a €500 (£439) fine.
A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that holidaymakers from Northern Ireland who are stopped by gardaÍ on their way to an airport will be liable for both that €500 fine and the €100 cross-border fine.
The infection risks posed by cross-border travel has been raised many times in the past few months, especially last autumn when infection rates in Northern Ireland were considerably higher than that of the Republic of Ireland.
Last October, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that his government is "not in the business of erecting barriers on the (Irish) border" but he added that a conversation with Stormont was needed about how "movement is being restricted" within Northern Ireland.
In November, it was reported that the Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar had advised against cross-border travel to Northern Ireland over Christmas.
Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said she was "astounded" by the reports, after years of "being lectured" about the open border during Brexit talks.
However, Mr Varadkar clarified the reports, saying at that time there was "no question of there being an outright travel ban between north and south".