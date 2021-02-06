French couple jailed after boy's fatal beating revealed accidentally in call
- Published
A French couple have been jailed over the death of the woman's toddler - from a beating she inadvertently revealed in a call to emergency services.
Loïc Vantal, 28, got a 20-year sentence for dealing the blows that killed his three-year-old stepson, Tony, in 2016.
The mother, Caroline Létoile, aged 19 at the time, called emergency services to report that the boy was unconscious.
While on hold - and unaware the call was being recorded - she told Vantal: "I said he fell down the stairs."
Létoile was also heard saying: "The stair will do, right? The stairs to the apartment… And I'm hiding all the stuff from the argument."
When medics arrived at Letoile's flat in the eastern city of Reims, they found the child's lifeless body covered in bruises.
He was pronounced dead later that night at the hospital.
When police confronted Vantal, he admitted hitting the child repeatedly since he had met Létoile three months earlier.
On Friday, after a week-long trial in Reims, he was convicted of using "deliberate violence leading to death".
Létoile received a three-year jail sentence for "failing to report physical abuse".