Cork: Arrested over death of woman found in burning car
A man has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) over the death of an elderly woman who was found dead in a burning car in County Cork.
The woman's body was discovered in the vehicle near the town of Doneraile at about 16:30 local time on Thursday.
She was 72-year-old Mary O'Keeffe from Dromahane in Mallow, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
The man, who is in his 60s, has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful killing, gardaí said.
He is in custody at Femroy Garda Station.
A post-mortem examination on Ms O'Keeffe's body is continuing.