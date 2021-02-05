Russia expels European diplomats over Navalny protests
Russia has expelled three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland for joining protests in support of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was jailed earlier this week.
The Russian foreign ministry said the three took part in "illegal demonstrations" on 23 January.
A Swedish foreign ministry spokeswoman has denied that its diplomat participated in any demonstration.
Mr Navalny is a vociferous critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Last August he was poisoned in eastern Russia and taken to Germany for treatment. He returned home at the end of January, despite warnings from the Russian government that he would be arrested.
He was then jailed for three-and-a-half years for what prosecutors said was a violation of the terms of a suspended sentence for fraud in 2014.
The expulsion of the diplomats was announced on Friday, hours after EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
