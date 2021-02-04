Russia protests: Jailed Navalny urges supporters to resist intimidation
- Published
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has urged his supporters to resist "intimidation" amid a government crackdown on protesters.
A new message, posted on his website, thanked supporters and insisted they could still "liberate" the country from the "thieves and occupiers" in charge.
Thousands have been arrested for protesting against Navalny's detention.
He was arrested last month after returning to Russia following an attempt on his life last year.
Navalny accuses President Vladimir Putin of ordering the poisoning but the Kremlin denies involvement.
Authorities jailed Navalny for three-and-a-half years earlier this week for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence.
The EU, the US and the UK all condemned Tuesday's court verdict and have called for his release.
What has Navalny said?
In a new message released from prison, Navalny said he still feels like a "free person" because of his "belief in the righteousness of my cause".
He described his treatment since his return to Russia as: "Putin's personal revenge on me...or the fact that I survived, that I dared to return."
He thanked supporters and, following two weeks of demonstrations in dozens of cities for his cause, urged them not to be cowed by authorities' attempts to suppress them.
"Do not allow yourself to be intimidated. Don't allow yourself to be fooled by an illusion of strength and swagger," his statement said.
"They can only hold on to power, using it for their own enrichment, by relying on our fear. Instead, by fighting our fear, we can liberate our Motherland from the little band of thieves and occupiers. And we will do this.
"It is our duty to do it. For ourselves and for future generations. The truth is on our side. Stay free."
How big have protests been?
The last two weekends have seen large crowds come out on Russian city streets in support of Navalny - in some of the biggest demonstrations seen against the government in years.
Monitoring groups say thousands have been detained during the unauthorised protests, which the opposition figure and his allies have urged people to attend.
There were also scenes of unrest in Moscow on Tuesday after a judge announced Navalny's sentence.
The anti-corruption campaigner, 44, has long been the most prominent face of the Russian opposition.
He and his associates accuse the President Putin of running an administration riddled with corruption.
Navalny returned to the country in January after receiving treatment in Germany for the near-fatal assassination attempt against him in August.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and rejects the conclusion by Western experts that Novichok - a Russian chemical weapon - was used.