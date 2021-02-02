Covid: France restricts AstraZeneca vaccine to under-65s
- Published
The French health authority has said AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine should only be given to people aged under 65.
It is the latest recommendation from an EU member state approving the jab with such restrictions, citing insufficient data on its efficacy for older people.
The EU drugs regulator has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults, but it is up to each member to set its own rollout policy.
EU countries have faced criticism over the slow pace of vaccinations.
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in particular has been under fire for her own handling of the rollout, but she defended her stance in newspaper interviews on Tuesday. "I am convinced that the European strategy on vaccination is the right one," she told France's Le Monde.
The vaccination campaign has been hit by delays to deliveries of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, among others. The Commission was caught up in a row with AstraZeneca last week, after the company said it could not supply the expected doses on time.