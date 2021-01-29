Covid: Why is EU’s vaccine rollout so slow?

The UK has tried to stay out of the Astra Zeneca row, with the government focusing instead on the content of their contract with the pharmaceutical company. There have been public assurances from cabinet ministers that the UK supply agreed with AstraZeneca will not be affected. That was the really important thing, said UK cabinet office minister, Michael Gove, on Thursday, also adding: "We will want to talk to and with our friends in Europe to see how we can help."