EU vaccine delays prompt press frustration

Hungary controversially decided to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine before it has received EU approval but now pro-government papers are weighing in. Magyar Hirlap argues that the Russian vaccine "could be life-saving" and Magyar Nemzet says failure to get vaccines on time "could take hundreds of thousands of lives". But left-wing daily Nepszava accuses Prime Minister Viktor Orban of using the vaccine policy for his own political ends, so that he "can say with a sly smile, you see, we have won again, we have just managed to overtake Brussels at the revolving door."