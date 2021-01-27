Dublin: Boy dies after East Wall stabbing
A boy has died after being stabbed during an incident in Dublin on Tuesday night.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the victim was 16 years old.
The incident happened in the East Road area of East Wall, near to the city's docklands, with gardaí (Irish police) called out at about 21:20 local time.
Two people were taken from the scene to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, with one of them later being pronounced dead.
The incident happened after a row between a group of teenage boys and girls and another group, which may have included some adults, according to RTÉ.
A man, believed to be in his 20s, attended Mater Hospital for treatment to injuries.
Anyone who was in the area between 21:00 and 21:40 on Tuesday night is asked to contact gardaí.