Greece #Metoo: Women ending silence of sport abuse shake Greece

"He touched my leg, he was coming very close to me and was telling me not to be afraid. That it was all for my benefit." When he tried to kiss her, she escaped, she added. Psychogyiou, now in her forties, says such incidents still go on but no-one files a complaint for fear of disfavour or reprisals. "And if the girl doesn't say yes, or stops saying yes, they go to another one," she said.