Covid-19: Three fined for 50-mile burger trip to Dublin
- Published
Three people in the Republic of Ireland have been fined by police for traveling 50 miles (80km) to buy burgers.
Their trip from County Meath to Dublin broke the country's strict Covid-19 travel rules.
They were stopped by gardaí (Irish police) and given €100 (£89) on-the-spot fines.
The Irish restrictions include a ban on all household visits, the closure of non-essential retail and a three-miles (5km) limit on travel.
The burger run story has generated a lot of media interest in the country and given headline-writers plenty of fun.
"Cheeky burgers" and "Do you want a virus with that, sir?" are just some of the examples.
Big rise in Covid cases
There has been a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland, with one in every 67 people in the country testing positive in the past two weeks.
Prof Philip Nolan, the chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said on Thursday that 44% of the total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic had been recorded during that period.
It was confirmed this week that Ireland had the world's highest number of new confirmed cases per million people.
The Irish Department of Health recorded 28 more Covid-19-related deaths and 3,955 more cases of the virus on Thursday.
Of those new cases, 54% were people under the age of 45.
Last week gardaí issued 37 people with fines for breaching the country's travel restriction.