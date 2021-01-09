BBC News

Cork Port: Emergency plan under way after major fire

Published
There is a major fire at Cork Port in the Republic of Ireland.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ says the port has activated its emergency plan, involving evacuation of the area.

A number of fire brigade units are at the scene. The fire broke out at Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth at a storage facility for animal grain.

The Port of Cork has advised residents in the area to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

