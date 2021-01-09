Cork Port: Emergency plan under way after major fire
There is a major fire at Cork Port in the Republic of Ireland.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ says the port has activated its emergency plan, involving evacuation of the area.
A number of fire brigade units are at the scene. The fire broke out at Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth at a storage facility for animal grain.
The Port of Cork has advised residents in the area to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.
