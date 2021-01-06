BBC News

Coronavirus: Ireland exceeds peak level of hospital admissions

There are 921 people with Covid-19 in hospital in the Republic of Ireland, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive has said.

"Healthy people are getting very sick. Everyone gets how serious this is now.

"Let's all do what's needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives," tweeted Paul Reid.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She tweeted on Wednesday that in line with government guidance she is now "isolating".

Last month, Ms McEntee became the country's first serving cabinet member to announce she was pregnant while in office.

image captionHelen McEntee said she was working remotely while self isolating

The previous highest level of hospital admissions in the Irish Republic was 881 on 15 April last year.

Mr Reid's tweet came ahead of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday at which ministers are expected to make decisions on closing schools at least until the end of January, shutting down non-essential construction and requiring air passengers to have negative Covid-19 tests 72 hours before flying into the country.

The travel restriction is expected to apply to passengers from Britain and South Africa initially, before being extended to all visitors.

